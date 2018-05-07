Tuesday, 8 May 2018

Kvitová wins Prague Open women's tennis tournament

ČTK |
7 May 2018

Prague, May 5 (CTK) - Czech Petra Kvitova won Prague WTA women's tennis tournament, winning 23rd title in her career. In the final match, she beat Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) 4-6, 6-2 6-3.

Result - Prague Open women's tennis tournament (red clay;prize money $250,000) singles final:

Kvitova (2-Czech Republic) vs Buzarnescu (7-Romania) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

With 23 WTA titles, Kvitova, 28, has approximated the 24 titles attained by Jana Novotna, who died last year and whom the fans commemorated before the final match.

The second most successful Czech is Hana Mandlikova (27 titles), preceded by unbeatable Martina Navratilova with 167 titles.

