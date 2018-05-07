Rarest medal from Fuciman collection sold for 90,000 euros
Prague, May 5 (CTK) - The rarest item of the Jiri Fuciman collection on auction in Prague on Saturday was a golden medal marking the completion of the St Vitus Cathedral from 1929, which was sold for 90,000 euros not including the auction surcharge.
Buyers from the USA and Japan took part in the auction, the Antium Aurum auction house's owner Pavel Krouzek said.
The second most important item was a 10 ducat from 1930, which was sold for 42,000 euros," Krouzek said.
He said the high prices of the gold medal and the ducat coin did not surprise him, unlike the prices for which some other items were sold.
"The biggest surprise was a Maria Theresa ducat from 1751, which was sold for 14,000 euros," Krouzek said, adding that the starting price was 1,200 euros.
Another item to exceed the expectations was a Hungarian ducat of Joseph I from 1711, with the starting price of 2,000 euros, whose final price climbed up to 6,500 euros, Krouzek said.
He said about 70 buyers from the Czech Republic and abroad attended the auction.
Jiri Fuciman was a long-standing member of the Czechoslovak and later Czech Numismatic Society, who gathered a collection of coins mainly from the period of the Habsburg monarchy. He died in 2017 and his heirs decided to put up his collection for auction.
