South Korean film wins Anifilm festival, attendance 30,000
Trebon, South Bohemia, May 5 (CTK) - The South Korean film I'll Just Live in Bando won the main prize for the best feature film for grown ups at the Anifest international festival of animated films in Trebon on Saturday, while the Irish film The Breadwinner won the category of feature films for children.
More than 30,000 people visited the festival that started at 11 venues in Trebon on May 1.
Libuse Ciharova, 87, a co-author of popular short animated TV film cycles for children shown on Czech Television, was awarded for her lifelong contribution to animated film.
The festival-winning film I'll Just Live in Bando, made by Yongsun Lee, applies the dry humour style. The jury praised its well-built story, bold animation, sober style and a feverish tempo of the film that shows a man's fall.
In The Breadwinner, Irish film maker Nora Twomey presents the story of Parvana, an 11-year-old girl who wants to save her imprisoned father in the Taliban-controlled city of Kabul.
The jury said it was deeply impressed by the girl's moving destiny and appreciated all components of the film including the direction of voices, the score, the design and the animation.
The prize for the best short film went to Estonian Chintis Lundgren for her film Manivald.
The British film Enough, by Anna Mantzaris, won the student film category.
A total of 129 films competed at Anifest, including nine feature films, 37 short and 43 student ones, 22 video clips and 18 abstract films.
The festival budget is 12.5 million crowns.
The festival's Animorpha prizes carry 1000 euros (an equivalent of 25,500 crowns), the prizes for the winning video clip and abstract animations carry 500 euros.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Welcome to our new video series: PRAGUE PASS. Everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.