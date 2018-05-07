Tuesday, 8 May 2018

US Olympic medallist Rupp wins Prague Marathon

7 May 2018

Prague, May 6 (CTK) - Galen Rupp, the U.S. bronze medallist from the Rio Olympics, won the Prague Marathon on Sunday as the first American winner in the contest's 24-year history.

Crossing the line in 2:06:07, which is the second fastest time in the event's history, Rupp improved his personal record by more than three minutes.

A better time was only achieved by Kenya's Eliud Kiptanui in 2010 (2:05:39).

Bornes Jepkirui Kitur, from Kenya, won the women's category on Sunday.

Results - Prague Marathon:

Men: 1. Rupp (USA) 2:06:07, 2. Lemma (Ethiopia) 2:07:03, 3. Chemlany 2:09:42, 4. Kipyego (both Kenya) 2:10:18, 5. Hattori (Japan) 2:10:26, 6. Ayenew (Ethiopia) 2:10:42.

Women: 1. Kitur (Kenya) 2:24:19, 2. Oljira 2:25:13, 3. Gobena (both Ethiopia) 2:27:43, 4. Chebet 2:29:32, 5. Jepto 2:30:50, 6. Chepchirchir (all Kenya) 2:32:10.

