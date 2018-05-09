Babiš to deliver new government pact to Zeman
Prague, May 8 (CTK) - Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) promised to President Milos Zeman that he would deliver the final text of the draft policy statement and the coalition pact to him, Babis told journalists after their meeting on Tuesday.
On Monday, Babis (ANO) and Social Democrat (CSSD) leader Jan Hamacek agreed on the text of an ANO-CSSD coalition pact.
Babis said he and Zeman had not discussed the persons to be appointed to the new government.
The negotiating teams are to finish the debate on the policy statement on Wednesday afternoon.
"We expect the text of the policy statement and coalition pact to be ready by Friday. We do not know yet whether there will be two documents or one," Babis said.
He said he only wanted to give the final version of the document to Zeman.
"He has taken an interest in it," Babis said.
The Social Democrats are to have five ministers in the government.
Babis said the specific names had not yet been discussed.
"There will be enough time for this as the referendum will take almost one month," he added, referring to the intra-party referendum among the Social Democrats that is to decide whether the party would enter the government.
The result is to be known on June 8.
Babis said the Social Democrats had not sent any names to ANO.
The Social Democrats are supposed to declare their referendum on Friday.
The Communists are likely to tolerate the government on the basis on a written agreement.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Welcome to our new video series: PRAGUE PASS. Everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.