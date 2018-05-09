Thursday, 10 May 2018

Babiš to deliver new government pact to Zeman

ČTK |
9 May 2018

Prague, May 8 (CTK) - Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) promised to President Milos Zeman that he would deliver the final text of the draft policy statement and the coalition pact to him, Babis told journalists after their meeting on Tuesday.

On Monday, Babis (ANO) and Social Democrat (CSSD) leader Jan Hamacek agreed on the text of an ANO-CSSD coalition pact.

Babis said he and Zeman had not discussed the persons to be appointed to the new government.

The negotiating teams are to finish the debate on the policy statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"We expect the text of the policy statement and coalition pact to be ready by Friday. We do not know yet whether there will be two documents or one," Babis said.

He said he only wanted to give the final version of the document to Zeman.

"He has taken an interest in it," Babis said.

The Social Democrats are to have five ministers in the government.

Babis said the specific names had not yet been discussed.

"There will be enough time for this as the referendum will take almost one month," he added, referring to the intra-party referendum among the Social Democrats that is to decide whether the party would enter the government.

The result is to be known on June 8.

Babis said the Social Democrats had not sent any names to ANO.

The Social Democrats are supposed to declare their referendum on Friday.

The Communists are likely to tolerate the government on the basis on a written agreement.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.