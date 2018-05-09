Czech Republic to chair body against chemical weapons
Praha 8. kvetna (CTK) - The Czech Republic will be chairing the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as of next week, Jana Reinisova, the Czech Republic's permanent representative in the OCPW, told journalists on Tuesday.
Reinisova will also chair the second most important body of the OCPW as of May 12.
This year, the OPCW Council dealt with the use of chemical weapons in Syria and the case of a poisoned agent in Britain.
It is the chairman's task to seek compromises between the member states, Reinisova said.
The Executive Council manages the work of the OPCW during the year. It is composed of the countries representing individual world regions.
It holds its session three to six times a year. In the meantime, if there is a need, special sessions are called to discuss serious affairs such as the chemical attacks in Syria or the poisoning of former agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain this year.
The OPCW wants to achieve a world without chemical weapons.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Welcome to our new video series: PRAGUE PASS. Everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.