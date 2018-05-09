Thursday, 10 May 2018

Czech Republic to chair body against chemical weapons

ČTK |
9 May 2018

Praha 8. kvetna (CTK) - The Czech Republic will be chairing the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as of next week, Jana Reinisova, the Czech Republic's permanent representative in the OCPW, told journalists on Tuesday.

Reinisova will also chair the second most important body of the OCPW as of May 12.

This year, the OPCW Council dealt with the use of chemical weapons in Syria and the case of a poisoned agent in Britain.

It is the chairman's task to seek compromises between the member states, Reinisova said.

The Executive Council manages the work of the OPCW during the year. It is composed of the countries representing individual world regions.

It holds its session three to six times a year. In the meantime, if there is a need, special sessions are called to discuss serious affairs such as the chemical attacks in Syria or the poisoning of former agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain this year.

The OPCW wants to achieve a world without chemical weapons.

