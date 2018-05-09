Over 120 firefighters extinguishing fire in Prague
Prague, May 8 (CTK) - About 120 firefighters have been trying to extinguish the fire that broke out in a factory plant in the Prague-Hostivar district on Tuesday, firefighters' spokesman Martin Kavka has told journalists, adding that the fire still is not under control and not exactly localised.
Prague rescue service spokeswoman Jana Postova said one firefighter was hospitalised over exhaustion.
There are 12 professional and 10 voluntary fire-fighting teams there.
The director of the Prague firefighters Roman Hlinovsky has also come to the scene.
The fire is now threatening a joiner's workshop located nearby. To protect it, the Cobra devise was used that sprays water into fog in order to cool down the area.
The rescue workers have examined nine police officers and one women over the suspicion that they have inhaled carbon dioxide, but they did not have to be hospitalised, Postova said.
The explosion in the burning hall was caused by pressure cylinders. Some more of them can still be in the plant, Kavka said.
The hall is likely to have been a store for plastic foam.
No injuries have been reported.
The police have sealed off the perimeter around the fire and partly closed the traffic in adjoining streets.
Earlier on Tuesday, the top, fourth degree of fire alert was declared. This is done if a fire threatens over 1,000 people or the areas of over 1 square kilometre. It is also declared if the means from other regions have to be used.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Welcome to our new video series: PRAGUE PASS. Everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.