Prague airport to start offering spiritual consolation service
Prague, May 7 (CTK) - The Vaclav Havel Airport Prague will start offering spiritual consolation to people involved in emergency events such as air accidents or terrorist attacks based on a new memorandum of cooperation it has signed with the Ecumenical Council of Churches, it said on Monday.
A priest's services will be available to people of all religions.
"Spiritual support will complement the service of psychological aid we have been offering in case of emergencies already. Although such situations occur in air transport quite rarely, we have to be well prepared for them," Vaclav Rehor, head of the Letiste Praha company that operates the airport, wrote in a press release.
"Cooperation with the Ecumenical Council of Churches will guarantee a comfortable treatment of our passengers and employees in all respects," he wrote.
In case of emergency, the Ecumenical Council of Churches will provide spiritual support at the airport according to the needs of the passengers present.
It will primarily send in priests who are capable of providing consolation across religions.
The Council will also secure passengers' direct contact with representatives of the concrete religion corresponding to theirs.
The measure is also taken in reaction to the rising number of passengers, of whom a record 15.4 million used the airport last year, an almost 18-percent increase as against 2016.
This year, the airport expects a further increase to up to an annual 17 million passengers.
