ČSSD leader wants deputy to apologise for Night Wolves
Prague, May 9 (CTK) - Social Democrat (CSSD) deputy chairman Jaroslav Foldyna should apologise for his behaviour during the presence of the Russian nationalist Night Wolves motorcycle club in Prague, CSSD leader Jan Hamacek told journalists on Wednesday.
The Night Wolves have a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visits their events.
The club's head, Alexandr Zaldostanov, is blacklisted by the USA and the EU over his support for the Russian annexation of Crimea.
The Night Wolves stage rides across Europe on the anniversary of Victory each year.
Foldyna is one of their fans.
The Night Wolves came to Prague to pay respect to the Red Army war dead. They were expected by over 150 fans and tens of opponents. There were sharp verbal exchanges between them.
Foldyna, who welcomed the Night Wolves in the past too, had a row with one of the protesters and pushed into him.
"Foldyna simply exaggerated this. As a party deputy chairperson he must control himself and he should apologise for his conduct," Hamacek said.
Foldyna has refused any apology on the social network.
"I am supposed to be the bad guy while I stood up for tradition and history," Foldyna said on the server YouTube.
"For what should I apologise? For being a patriot?" he asked.
Foldyna accused the protesters of being linked with state-sponsored NGOs.
Previously, the Night Wolves club was sponsored by the Kremlin, but last year, its application for a state grant was turned down.
The CSSD already distanced itself from Foldyna's presence in the Night Wolves' Monday meeting.
Hamacek said it was Foldyna's private effort.
"Unfortunately, what eventually happened has crossed the bounds of a private event of one of the members of the CSSD board," he added.
"As the party leader, I will speak about the incident and Foldyna's behaviour with him personally on Friday," Hamacek said.
