Brabec: Changes in division of posts in ANO-ČSSD gov't possible
Prague, May 9 (CTK) - Czech ANO deputy chairman and Deputy PM Richard Brabec does not rule out that the ANO and Social Democrat (CSSD) politicians might again deal with the division of sectors in their nascent coalition cabinet during their talks, he told reporters on Wednesday.
Brabec reacted to the media information, saying the Social Democrats would like to exchange the Agriculture Ministry for the Defence Ministry.
The decision is up to ANO chairman and PM Andrej Babis and the ANO committee and deputy group would have to approve such a change, Brabec added.
They should do so by the CSSD's internal party referendum on support for the coalition government with ANO if the division of ministries were part of the referendum.
Babis's ANO minority government resigned after it lost a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies in January, but keeps ruling, pending the formation of a new cabinet. ANO has agreed with the Social Democrats on a coalition government supported by the Communists (KSCM).
According to the agreements made so far, the CSSD is to head the interior ministry, which it strictly demanded because of Babis's criminal prosecution, along with the labour and social affairs, agriculture, culture and foreign affairs ministries.
Defence Minister Karla Slechtova (ANO) refused to comment on the situation when arriving at the government meeting on Wednesday.
Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jaroslava Nemcova (ANO) told reporters that after leaving the government, she would return to her work as an expert in health and social care funding. She has not been talking with Babis about her possible work in a state organisation yet, she added.
The ANO and CSSD negotiators will meet late in the afternoon to debate the final wording of the draft policy statement after the ANO and CSSD chairmen, Babis and Jan Hamacek, agreed on the text of the coalition agreement on Monday.
Hamacek said it was acceptable to the CSSD and that all issues concerning the safeguards that the Social Democrats wanted to be embedded in the agreement were resolved.
Hamacek wants to get the CSSD leadership acquainted with the exact wording of the draft on Friday.
Brabec received a modified version of the draft policy statement from CSSD deputy chairman Jiri Zimola on Tuesday night. "There should not be anything very fundamental in it due to which we would have to meet again. But we will see," Brabec said.
The parties have not yet agreed only on the date of the re-introduction of the sick pay during the first three days of illness already, which the CSSD required.
The CSSD leadership and the ANO deputy group will meet to debate a joint coalition government on Friday.
Babis did not rule out on Monday that ANO might nominate some other ministers for the new cabinet, but he did not elaborate.
Foreign Affairs Minister and ANO deputy chairman Martin Stropnicky confirmed on Wednesday that he would leave politics for diplomacy.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Welcome to our new video series: PRAGUE PASS. Everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.