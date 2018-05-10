Denník N: Social Democrats digging their grave
Bratislava, May 9 (CTK) - The Czech Social Democrats (CSSD) cannot succeed thanks to the coalition with Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO that will depend on the Communists, the Slovak paper Dennik N wrote on Wednesday.
On Monday, Babis and Social Democrat leader Jan Hamacek agreed on the text of the coalition pact that will be finished by Friday.
With its participation in the previous coalition, which included ANO, the CSSD lost almost two-thirds of its voters, the paper writes.
"From the viewpoint of a leftist voter, the government was successful, increasing the welfare as much as possible," it adds.
"However, with his permanent and aggressive campaign, Babis was able to usurp all the real or seeming achievements along with leftist voters. This will not be different in the new government," the paper writes in the commentary headlined the Czech Social Democrats Digging Their Own Grave.
"It is also true that it does not matter at all how many guarantees the Social Democrats will record in the coalition pact. Babis cannot be prevented by anything from outvoting them with the help of the Communists and Tomio Okamura's fascists [the anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy, SPD] in the parliament at any time, if it is beneficial to them," the paper writes.
Even if Babis clearly violates the coalition pact, the same will happen as in the case of the government achievements. There will be the question asked by the voters of who may be to blame for the split of the coalition.
In the sphere of communication, accusations and pushing responsibility onto others, Babis will always be better, Dennik N writes.
The Social Democrats were routed in the October 2017 election as they only gained 7.3 percent of the vote, while ANO scored a landslide victory with almost 30 percent.
