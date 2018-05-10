Hundreds protest against PM Babiš in Prague
Prague, May 9 (CTK) - About 500 people protested against Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) and his plan to rule the country with support from the Communist Party (KSCM) in Prague's central square on Wednesday.
The protesters called on President Milos Zeman to entrust somebody else than Babis with forming a government.
The organisers of the protest claim that the country has not had a full-fledged government for months because of the criminally prosecuted Babis who insists on being prime minister.
The Czech police accused Babis of an EU subsidy fraud related to the Capi hnizdo (Stork Nest) farm and conference centre.
The demonstrators marched through the town with EU flags and banners criticising Babis and Zeman. They criticised Babis and Zeman for returning the Communists to power.
The organisers said the return of the Communists to power is an evil thing.
The ANO movement and the Social Democrats (CSSD) recently agreed on their possible minority cabinet supported by the KSCM. The project means the Communists' first participation, though indirect, in the national government since the fall of the Communist regime in 1989.
Several vehicles with Russian flags and inscriptions drove to the place of the demonstration, which caused a commotion. The protesters chanted "Czechia is not Russia" and gathered around the vehicles. The police secured that the vehicles could drive away.
Outside the KSCM headquarters, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the return of the Communists to power.
Elsewhere in Prague, Europe Day was celebrated at the Shooters Island.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
