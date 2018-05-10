Prague to further support nuclear weapons agreement with Iran
Prague, May 9 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will keep promoting the international agreement on nuclear weapons non-proliferation with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as a significant tool, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in reaction to the U.S. withdrawal from the pact.
The Czech Republic does not want to split the EU stance on the U.S. withdrawal from the deal with Iran on its nuclear programme, but the position lacks the mention that Tehran develops ballistic missiles, Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) said.
"I slightly miss the mention that Iran is building a capacity of ballistic missiles in the stance of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini," Stropnicky said.
It is also impossible to ignore the arguments of Israel and the USA that Iran breached the agreement.
Prague also shares the fears of Iran's ballistic programme, diplomacy said.
"In harmony with the other EU member states, the Czech Republic considers the JCPOA a significant tool to lower the risks of the proliferation of nuclear weapons and denuclearise the region, which Prague intends to further push for in cooperation with its partners," the Foreign Ministry said.
The international community must urgently deal with the Iranian ballistic programme and other activities of Iran that do not contribute to the stabilisation of the region, it added.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement (JCPOA) and reimpose sanctions against Iran on the top level.
Trump said the agreement from 2015 was inefficient since it did not prevent Tehran's continuing efforts to produce a nuclear weapon.
In reaction to Trump's statement, Mogherini said the agreement was working and that it was crucial for the security of the region, Europe and the whole world. She also expressed a strong concern about Trump's announcement of new anti-Iran sanctions.
Stropnicky, too, warned of the new sanctions. He said the American measures could also afflict European firms.
The EU members' heads of state and government will deal with Trump's decision at the summit in Sofia next week. PM Andrej Babis (ANO) will attend it on behalf of the Czech Republic.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Welcome to our new video series: PRAGUE PASS. Everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.