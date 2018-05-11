Poll: Babiš's ANO widening its lead
Prague, May 10 (CTK) - Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO has kept and even increased its comfortable lead before the rest of the parties with 32.9 percent, according to a poll conducted by the STEM polling institute in April and released on Thursday.
The right-wing Civic Democratic Party (ODS) would be the runner-up with 13.7 percent, followed by the Pirates with 13.5 percent.
The fourth place would now go to the anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) with 9 percent.
Out of the parties in the Chamber of Deputies now, TOP 09 and the Movement of Mayors and Independents (STAN) would not re-enter it as they are popular with less than 5 percent of voters.
The lower house would also be entered by the Communists (KSCM), the Social Democrats (CSSD) and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
"The position of the Communists is stable, keeping a slight, but steady lead before the CSSD," the pollsters said.
The KSCM was backed by 8.5 percent and the CSSD by 7 percent, while the KDU-CSL was only slightly above the 5 percent threshold.
STEM analysts said the election model was not a forecast of the elections.
"It is not easy to draw up a model of the election result because one can only with difficulties find out whether the respondents will really take part in the vote or whether the voters' election motivation will be similar to that in the previous election or whether it will change," they added.
The April model is based on the assumed voter turnout of around 58 percent.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Welcome to our new video series: PRAGUE PASS. Everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.