ANO surprised at Communists rejecting more foreign missions
Prague, May 12 (CTK) - Richard Brabec, a deputy chairman of Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO, is surprised at the Czech Communists (KSCM) saying earlier on Saturday that they cannot support a government pledging to reinforce foreign missions in its policy statement, Brabec told journalists on Saturday.
"If this remained a part of the government policy statement, the support from the KSCM would be impossible," party leader Vojtech Filip said.
The draft policy statement includes a promise of reinforcing the Czech presence in Afghanistan and Iraq.
It also speaks about a contribution to the NATO armed forces in the Baltic states and the rapid response forces.
The position on foreign policy differs between ANO and the KSCM, but with the Communist statement, the discrepancy became more categorical, Brabec said, adding that the affair would have to be discussed by Babis and Filip.
Brabec said he only knew about the affair from the media, since the KSCM had not officially informed ANO.
"Personally, this is for me and probably also for my fellow party members a surprise," he added.
Brabec said it was necessary to find out the exact dimension of what the Communists resented.
He said the talks between Babis and Filip might take place next week.
However, there is still enough time for an agreement because the KSCM said on Saturday it would only decide on its tolerance of the government after June 15.
On that day, the Social Democrats are to publish the result of their intra-party referendum on whether to enter a coalition government with ANO.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
SIA Restaurant (What's Up Prague) Monday, May 14
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (14.05.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.