Book World Prague 2018 scoring record high attendance
Prague, May 13 (CTK) - The 24th international Book World Prague 2018 fair, with the focus on Comics and Groundbreaking 20th Century, was seen by the record 46,000 people, organiser Jana Chalupova told journalists after its end on Sunday.
Israel, the guest of honour this year, presented itself with many programmes, Chalupova said.
"We want to be not only a place in which books are bought, but also a festival, a large literary cafe. We want the stay at the Book World Prague to be enjoyed by everyone, the young, the elderly, the laymen, the bookworms and occasional readers alike," Book World Prague director Radovan Auer said.
"We want to be a festival of books and literature," Auer said.
On the closing day of the festival, the actor Igor Bares introduced the audio book House of Cards.
Israel presented itself in the programme called Czechoslovakia and Israel. 70 Years of Friendship. There was also a public meeting with Israeli translator, literary scholar and crime writer Dror Mishani.
This year, there was also the record number of 404 exhibitors from 22 countries.
There were 208 stands on the area of 3495 square metres.
In September, there will be the first annual Book World Plzen, Chalupova said.
"We want to focus the festival on education, this is why it will be held by the university town Plzen at the end of September," she added.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
SIA Restaurant (What's Up Prague) Monday, May 14
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (14.05.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.