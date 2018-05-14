MfD: National drug coordinator Vobořil leaving
Prague, May 11 (CTK) - Czech national drug coordinator Jindrich Voboril will leave the post after eight years for personal reasons, Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) wrote on Friday.
Voboril is also the executive deputy chairman of the Government Council for Drug Policy Coordination and director of the Government Office Drug Policy Department.
Voboril told the paper that he had planned his departure for long.
"I have children, I live in Brno. I constantly commute to Prague, but I do not want to move here," Voboril said.
"He gave up the post at his own request. It was his personal decision," Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) said.
The drug department falls under the Government Office.
Babis said a selection process for Voboril's post would be put up. Voboril wants to take part in the selection of his successor.
Before leaving, Voboril wants to present a new strategy of the struggle against addictions for the next nine years, MfD writes.
Babis's government wanted to move the -drug office from the Government Office to the Health Ministry.
This is rejected by the opposition Pirates and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL). They argue this might damage the work of the office and threaten the good name of the Czech approach abroad.
Anti-drug organisations were against it, too. After some talks, Babis and Voboril agreed that the agenda would eventually stay within the Government Office, MfD writes.
