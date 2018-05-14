Vienna Days in Prague opened by two cities' mayors
Prague, May 13 (CTK) - Outgoing Mayor of Vienna Michael Haupl and Prague Mayor Adriana Krnacova (ANO) opened on Sunday the Vienna Days in Prague, within which the representatives of both cities will exchange experience in the use of smart technologies and health.
Haupl has been heading the Austrian capital since 1994. In two weeks, he ends in his post and will not defend it again.
However, he will be still the chairman of the Czech-Austrian Chamber.
"I beg for finishing the small section of the motorway near the Austrian border after 23 years so that we could drive to your country even faster," Haupl said.
Austria still does not have any motorway link with the Czech Republic.
Near Brno, there is not the link to the D1 motorway. The construction of its first section is to start next year.
Due to the unfinished D3 motorway, there is no connection via South Bohemia either.
"Vienna has gained the title The Smartest City of the World," Haupl said.
A century ago, the world fought illiteracy in reading and writing, but now it has to combat digital illiteracy so that no one is sidelined in the sphere of modern development, Haupl said.
"In our view, a smart city is the one which works with the data. It evaluates the data and is able to use them for a better management of the city," Krnacova said.
Prague has created a data platform and next week, it will unveil its first outputs, she added.
The two cities will discuss the financing of health and health organisations. Their experts will also speak about start-ups, modern communication in the city, the shared economy, the city holdings, innovative districts and urban planning as well as quality public space and cultural dimensions.
