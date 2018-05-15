PM Babiš to visit Vienna, meet Kurz on Friday
Vienna/Prague, May 14 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) will visit Austria and discuss its upcoming EU presidency, the long-term EU budget outlooks, migration and bilateral relations with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna on Friday, the Government Office told CTK on Monday.
It said it would release more details of the visit on Wednesday.
Babis will go to Vienna from Bratislava where he is to attend the Globsec security forum.
Last Friday, Babis confirmed on Facebook that he would have a busy week. He will take part in the EU Council's meeting in Bulgaria and the Globsec international conference in Bratislava and then he will visit Vienna. On Sunday, he will fly to Finland to meet his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipila.
According to the Austrian Chancellor's office, both heads of government will meet on Friday afternoon and they may talk, for instance, about the Austrian government's plan to reduce child benefits for the EU citizens working in Austria if their children do not live there as well as nuclear energy, on which the countries have different views.
Babis paid his first bilateral visit in office to Slovakia in January. In the same month, he visited Bulgaria, which now holds the EU presidency. He has also been to Brussels a few times to attend an EU summit and talks in the NATO headquarters.
Babis's ANO minority government resigned after it lost a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies in January, but it keeps ruling, pending the formation of a new cabinet on which ANO agreed with the Social Democrats.
