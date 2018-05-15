Poll: Children cannot recognise hidden ads on social networks
Prague, May 14 (CTK) - Most children cannot identify hidden advertising that their favourite Youtubers and bloggers post on the Internet, according to a poll that the Ipsos agency conducted for the Faculty of Social Sciences of Prague's Charles University that its authors presented to journalists on Monday.
Only one in ten children identified such a hidden advertisement without a clue.
About 60 percent is parents are convinced that bloggers and YouTubers influence their children, the pollsters say.
When looking at a picture with a typical form of promoting a product belonging to the natural lifestyle of a young generation, 11 percent of children identified that it was a sponsored content.
When watching a video in which a YouTuber was mixing his own flavour of a drink and thus promoting a particular trademark, about one-fifth of the polled children identified it was sponsoring. Most of them said this was done primarily to entertain them and attract new audience. Being given a clue, 42 percent of the polled said this was advertising, while 45 percent was of the view that it was just entertainment.
A total of 330 children aged between nine and 15 years took part in the survey conducted in April 2018.
Fifty-eight percent of them say they often watch items of content posted on social networks by other people, while another 42 percent watch them only from time to time.
The faculty's marketing communications and public relations chair head, Denisa Hejlova, said YouTubers and bloggers are always responsible to properly mark all advertising in their posts.
This is why the faculty along with the Association for the Internet Development worked out the rules for online advertising on social media that should be observed. They are available on the Ferovareklama.cz website.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
SIA Restaurant (What's Up Prague) Monday, May 14
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (14.05.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.