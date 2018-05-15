Rally for Palestinian rights held in Prague centre
Prague, May 14 (CTK) - Tens of people demonstrated for the Palestinians' rights, against their killing in the Gaza Strip and against the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in the Prague centre on Monday.
The protesters said each state had a right to choose its own capital, but not on a foreign territory.
The demonstrators also expressed their anger before the U.S. embassy.
The protesters waved Czech and English banners saying "Stop Killing in Palestine" or "Freedom to Palestine."
The speakers said at the rally they had come to demonstrate for the liberation of Palestine "from racism and walls," denoting Gaza as "Israel's shooting range."
The rally was called by the group Not in Our Name. An Initiative for Fair Peace in the Middle East.
"The 70 years of ethnic cleansing of Palestine was enough, just like the 11 years of the devastating blockade of Gaza where Israeli occupation forces are shooting into the unarmed demonstrators," organiser Jana Ridvanova said.
Waving Palestinian flags and escorted by the police, the protesters than moved to the U.S. embassy. They were chanting the slogans "Occupation is no peace" and "Free Palestine."
The protesters said before the U.S. embassy that "without the American support the Israeli occupation would have been over long time ago."
Ridvanova said due to the blockade the Gaze Strip was suffering from the shortage of food, drugs and drinking water.
"Let us do not allow that the Czech Republic still serves as a useful idiot for Israel. We are telling President Milos Zeman resolutely that not him, but the Czech Foreign Ministry creates the Czech foreign policy," a protester said.
Zeman has adopted a strong pro-Israeli stance, recommending that the Czech Republic follow the U.S. example and relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, too.
Over 50 Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israeli forces during their protest against the relocation of the U.S. embassy on Monday.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
