ČSSD leader to tour regions over party referendum
Liberec, North Bohemia, May 14 (CTK) - Czech Social Democrat (CSSD) Jan Hamacek will tour the regions in order to inform them about the outcome of the talks on the party's forming a minority government with Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO, Hamacek told journalists on Monday.
Along with the CSSD first deputy chairman Jiri Zimola, Hamacek attended a meeting of the regional party committee in Liberec.
He told journalists he had not come to convince anyone, but to explain.
"It is perhaps logical that if we negotiated something, we stand behind it. However, we did not convince anyone in any way. Everyone will paint one's own picture," Hamacek said.
He said he had not heard any negative position on the party's entering the government on Monday.
An intra-party referendum is to decide on the issue. The vote will be held between May 21 and June 14.
The party will announce its result on June 15.
In the days to come, Hamacek is about to go to Hradec Kralove, Pardubice, Plzen, the Moravia-Silesia Region and Teplice and he will also speak with the Social Democrats from Central Bohemia and Prague.
The referendum will ask the party members whether they agree with the CSSD entering a coalition government with ANO based on the conditions embedded in the draft coalition agreement and government policy statement. The party will release both documents to its members before the referendum. It also wants to give them the names of its ministers nominated for the coalition government.
All Social Democrats who were the party members at least 30 days before the referendum have the right to vote in it. More than one-quarter of all members must take part in it for the results to be valid. The decision will be accepted if at least an absolute majority of the voting members support it.
