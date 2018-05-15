Trump's former strategic adviser Bannon to visit Prague
Prague, May 14 (CTK) - Stephen Bannon, former strategic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, will arrive in the Czech Republic next week to attend a debate on the 2016 election battle between Trump and Hillary Clinton to be held by the CEVRO Institute, its director Alexandr Vondra told CTK on Monday.
Bannon will discuss the U.S. presidential duel with lawyer and lobbyist Lanny Davis, who stands close to the Democratic Party for which Clinton was running, at the Zofin Palace in Prague centre on May 22.
Vondra says his Centre of Transatlantic Relations (CEVRO) organises similar debates with guests from the United States regularly; most recently with American Ambassador to the Czech Republic Stephen King.
Vondra said the centre used the opportunity to hold a meeting on the occasion of Bannon and Davis's arrival in the Czech Republic at the invitation of the Czechoslovak Group industry and arms holding, previously called Excalibur Group, covering some 20 firms.
Both men will stay in the country until Monday when they are to visit the Tatra Trucks producer of armoured vehicles of the Tatra Defence Vehicle company and the Retia and Eldis radar firms.
Before being appointed Trump's strategic adviser, Bannon headed the Breitbart News extremist and xenophobic server. Trump dismissed him last August as Bannon was allegedly behind the White House's reserved reaction to violent incidents in Virginia provoked by white racists.
