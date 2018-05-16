Embassy of Palestine to Prague slams US relocation to Jerusalem
Prague, May 15 (CTK) - By relocating its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the USA shoulders the responsibility for the escalated violence between Israel and Palestine, the Embassy of Palestine in Prague said in a press release on Tuesday.
The Czech Republic wants to open its honorary consulate in Jerusalem by the end of May and the Czech House there by the end of the year.
President Milos Zeman also wants the Czech embassy to be moved to Jerusalem.
The Palestinian embassy said by relocating its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the USA violated international law.
The Palestinian people consider the U.S. embassy in the occupied Jerusalem an illegal settlement. As a result, the U.S. administration shoulders full responsibility for the escalation of the situation with boundless repercussions, the embassy said.
With the step, the USA has lost the opportunity to act as an impartial broker in the talks between Israel and Palestinians, the press release said.
The embassy also criticised the celebration held on the occasion of the opening of the embassy.
It said it expressed the regret at the participation of several countries in the celebrations of the relocation of the U.S. embassy to the occupied Jerusalem.
The countries bear direct or indirect responsibility for the bloodshed in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, the embassy said.
The Czech ambassador to Israel took part in the Sunday reception on the occasion of the event, but was not present in the ceremonial opening itself on Monday.
The press release also welcomed the planned EU statement that was supposed to be critical of the U.S. step. However, the acceptance of the statement was blocked by the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania.
