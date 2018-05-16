Zeman to visit China in autumn again
Prague, May 15 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman will visit China in autumn again, flying to the Shanghai international fair devoted to exports to China which is scheduled for mid-November.
The Presidential Office is only preparing the details of the trip. It wants meetings with representatives of China and Shanghai to be included in it.
Zeman will also visit Israel later this year. In Prague, he will receive the President of India, while the May trip by French President Emmanuel Macron was postponed.
The agency CzechTrade described the China International Import Expo 2018 as one of the most important economic events in China of the year.
It will cover a broad array of products in the engineering industry. A year ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the event would be held.
"This is a rare opportunity for the presentation of foreign companies and their products on the market of the second biggest economy of the world," CzechTrade said.
Zeman is likely to want to support the Czech companies with his participation. The fair is to be held in Shanghai between November 5 and 10.
Participation has been promised by a number of Latin American and European countries.
Zeman has been three times to China during his tenure. He also met Xi during his visit to Prague in 2016.
Zeman advocates economic cooperation with China. He took part in the signing of a number of agreements between Chinese and Czech firms. He estimated their value at tens of billion crowns, but experts say a large of them have not been finished.
