Czech Republic not to respond to Palestinian envoy's recall
Prague, May 16 (CTK) - The Czech Republic is not about to respond in kind, the Foreign Ministry said in reaction to the recall of the Palestinian ambassador in Prague for consultations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova told journalists on Wednesday.
Palestinians have recalled their envoys from the Czech Republic and another three EU countries whose representatives took part in the reception on the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.
"We were informed by the Palestinians embassy. We take this into account," Lagronova said.
"At the moment, we do not feel the need to take a reciprocal measure," she added.
The Czech Republic has a liaison office in Ramallah and an honorary consul in Bethlehem.
Czech interests are also represented by the embassy in Tel Aviv which is also in charge of consular affairs.
Along with the Czech Republic, the Palestinians have recalled their ambassador from Austria, Romania and Hungary.
The U.S. diplomatic office in Jerusalem was opened on Monday on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Israel.
This sparked off protests in the Gaza Strip, in which Israeli armed forces killed almost 60 Palestinians.
Recently, the Czech Republic took several steps stressing its good relations with Israel.
This year, President Milos Zeman hosted a reception on the occasion of Israel's 70 years. He repeated there his wish that the Czech Republic should have its embassy in Jerusalem, not in Tel Aviv.
By the end of May, the Czech Republic wants to open its honorary consulate in Jerusalem and the Czech House as a space for Czech-Israeli cultural, trade and human exchange by the end of the year.
The Foreign Ministry says all the steps taken by the Czech Republic will be in harmony with the attitudes of the EU and the United Nations to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
It also says the possible relocation of the Czech embassy, as mentioned by Zeman, is an affair of further development and talks with partners.
