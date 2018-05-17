Friday, 18 May 2018

Prague police chief defending Babis's case investigation ends

17 May 2018

Prague, May 16 (CTK) - Prague Police director Milos Trojanek, who supported the investigator of Prime Minister Andrej Babis's (ANO) fraud case, asked Police President Tomas Tuhy to be moved to the Vysocina Region and his request is likely to be met, Tuhy's spokesman Jozef Bocan wrote on the police website on Wednesday.

Trojanek repeatedly defended detective Pavel Nevtipil who is the investigator of the Capi hnizdo case of a suspected EU subsidy fraud within which Babis is criminally prosecuted. Babis and other politicians challenged Nevtipil's work earlier this year.

The Vysocina Region has been without a police chief for some time. Trojanek comes from this region.

Tuhy said he wants to make the decision only after he meets the Prague and Vysocina Region police managements next week.

Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar (for ANO) told the Aktualne news site on Wednesday that Tuhy informed him that Trojanek would leave the post of the Prague police chief.

According to Aktualne.cz, Ludek Prochazka is to replace Trojanek. Prochazka headed the Prague police already once before. In December 2015, he was replaced by Trojanek.

