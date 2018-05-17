Science budget to rise to almost 36 billion in 2019
Prague, May 16 (CTK) - The Czech government approved on Wednesday that the budget of science, research and innovations would increase by 2.1 billion crowns to 35.9 billion in 2019, PM Andrej Babis and Government Council for Research, Development and Innovations head Karel Havlicek have told reporters.
The science budget is to further rise in the following years.
According to the medium-term outlooks, the budget of science, research and innovations is to amount to 37.5 billion crowns in 2020 and 2021. Since 2015, the state spendings on this sector have increased by 10.5 billion crowns, Havlicek said.
The government previously adopted in its medium-term plan the expenditures of 36.9 billion crowns for science next year.
The only negative aspect of the current developments is that the science sector is not able to use all of the allocated finances and the unspent expenditures are rising, Havlicek said.
