Czech Philharmonic to receive Antonín Dvořák Prize this year
Prague, May 17 (CTK) - The Czech Academy of Classical Music (AKH) will grant the Antonin Dvorak Prize to the Czech Philharmonic (CF) this year, Silvie Markova, from the AKH, told CTK on Thursday.
CF general director David Marecek and its chief conductor Semyon Bychkov will receive the traditional crystal violoncello by the Czech glassmaker Moser within the orchestra's U.S. tour in The John F. Kennedy Center in Washington on October 29, where it is to perform on the occasion of a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia, Markova said.
The Antonin Dvorak Prize is granted in acknowledgment of personalities who made a life-time or extraordinary artistic contribution significantly promoting and popularising Czech classical music abroad and in the Czech Republic.
According to AKH director Robert Kolar, the CF has been closely linked to Czech composer Antonin Dvorak (1841-1904) from its start, and just like him, it became internationally renown. It always played Dvorak's music as a matter of course.
The CF was founded in 1894 and its first concert on January 4, 1896, was conducted by Dvorak himself.
"I am ever so pleased that we can present the prize on the occasion of this big anniversary of our country," Kolar said.
Semyon Bychkov has been leading the CF from the begining of this year.
The AKH also holds the Dvorak's Prague International Music Festival. In previous years, the prize went to Czech violin player Josef Suk, pianist Ivan Moravec, conductor Jiri Kout and opera singer Ludmila Dvorakova among others.
