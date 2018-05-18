Friday, 18 May 2018

Deputy defence minister ends, becomes ambassador to Serbia

ČTK |
18 May 2018

Prague, May 17 (CTK) - Deputy Defence Minister Tomas Kuchta ends in his post in mid-June and will take up the post of the Czech ambassador to Serbia later that month, Irena Valentova, the ministry spokeswoman, told CTK on Thursday.

A competition will be run to fill the deputy defence minister's post.

Kuchta, 49, has headed the property management section at the ministry since January. He joined the ministry in 2014 along with former defence minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO). He was assigned the task of improving communication with the Czech arms industry and led the industrial cooperation and organisational management section from January 2015.

He was active in diplomacy from 1994. In the early 1990s and 2000s, he headed the business-economic section at the embassy in Rome, where he met Stropnicky. He also worked at the Permanent Representation of the Czech Republic to the EU and at the embassy in Zagreb, Croatia. He is to replace ambassador Ivana Hlavsova in Belgrade.

