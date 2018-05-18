Ex-minister Slamečka to be Czech ambassador to South Korea
Prague, May 17 (CTK) - Former transport minister Gustav Slamecka will be the new Czech ambassador to South Korea, daily Lidove noviny (LN) wrote on Thursday, adding that in the autumn, Slamecka will replace Tomas Husak whose four-year mandate of ambassador will expire.
"We can confirm that Mr Slamecka has received agrement from the host country," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova has told LN.
Addressed by the daily, Slamecka would not comment on his joining diplomacy.
According to LN, Slamecka's mission to Seoul is based on a deal between the government and the Presidential Office.
The government gave consent to his nomination in exchange for President Milos Zeman's approval of the nomination of Vaclav Kolaja as the new ambassador to the Vatican, LN writes.
Slamecka, 58, headed the State Transport Infrastructure Fund in the past. From May 2009 to July 2010, he was transport minister in the caretaker cabinet of Jan Fischer.
After his departure from the ministry, he became head of the CD Cargo railway company's board of directors and a member of the Cesky Aeroholding supervisory board.
In 2013-14, he was an adviser to Jan Fischer in his capacity as finance minister in the caretaker cabinet of Jiri Rusnok.
