Czech Michal Berg elected to European Greens' leadership
Prague/Antwerp, Belgium, May 20 (CTK) - Michal Berg, from the Czech Green Party (SZ), was elected to the leadership of the European Greens at their congress in Antwerp on Sunday, the Greens have said in a press release on Sunday.
Berg wants to develop green politics and unite the Greens in Europe, he said.
The Greens are a pro-European party that is at the same time critical of Europe, Berg said, adding that the Greens must coact with all who can see future in European cooperation.
He said he was glad that he would be able to influence the development of green politics in Central and Eastern Europe.
SZ chairman Petr Stepanek congratulated Berg on his election.
Berg, who is running business in IT, joined the Green Party in 2010. He was its deputy chairman in 2016-2018. He is also a member of the municipal assembly in Vsetin, north Moravia.
The Czech Greens suffered a debacle in the last October general election, in which they gained mere 1.47 percent of the vote and did not cross the 1.5 percent line that would make the party eligible to funding from the state budget. Party leader Matej Stropnicky resigned from the post in the election aftermath and was replaced by Stepanek at the January congress.
The European Green Party (EGP), established in 2004, is the European political party that operates as a federation of parties across Europe supporting green politics. It is considered a leftist party. Its main priorities are environmental responsibility, individual freedom, inclusive democracy, diversity, social justice, gender equality, global sustainable development and non-violence.
The Czech Greens are part of the EGP, but they have not succeeded in the EP elections yet.
