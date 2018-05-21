General Pavel awarded with trans-Atlantic prize
Bratislava, May 18 (CTK) - Czech General Petr Pavel, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, on Friday received the Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Prize, given annually on the occasion of the international conference Globsec.
Along with Pavel, the award also went to the current executive vice president at the Atlantic Council of the United States, American Damon Wilson.
The award-giving is a joint affair of the organisation Globsec and the Czech group Jagello 2000.
Organisers said Pavel had been decorated due to his contribution to the transtatlantic links during his work in various positions. Between 2012 and 2015, Pavel was the Czech chief of staff.
Last year, the prize was given to former Czechoslovak defence minister, diplomat and dissident Lubos Dobrovsky and before, to former U.S. secretary of state Madeleine Albright and Czech diplomat Michael Zantovsky.
A speech was delivered at the conference by Prime Minister Andrej Babis. He criticised the concept of the two-speed EU if it divided Europe.
Babis said all EU countries should take part in the debate about the future of the EU irrespective of whether they had joined the individual projects of closer cooperation.
