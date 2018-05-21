Police inspection accuses former elite detective of fraud
Prague, May 19 (CTK) - The Czech General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS) has accused former elite detective Jindrich Lat, who was adviser to interior minister Martin Pecina, of promising protection from police to businessmen for money, the public Czech TV reported on Saturday.
Lat, former member of the anti-corruption unit, thereby gained millions of crowns, CT said.
A businessman, who was to pay Lat for this protection, turned to the police in the past.
"He (Lat) received a sum of at least 12 million crowns for his promise to secure above-standard and favourable (for the client) procedure of the police bodies," CT cites the resolution on launching the criminal prosecution of Lat.
Lat was accused for the first time a year ago, but the state attorney halted his prosecution for procedural mistakes.
The GIBS accused him again now on suspicion of property crimes, state attorney Pavel Prygl told CTK.
Lat filed a complaint against the fraud charges.
As an adviser to minister Pecina (in office 2009-2010), Lat participated in the formation of the Tax Cobra special unit, comprised of experts from the police and the financial and customs authorities.
"He was processing the agenda on how we should cooperate with customs officers and the Finance Ministry. The Tax Cobra was set up out of this," Pecina told CT.
Lat works as a security manager in the Ceske sporitelna bank that refused to comment on his case.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
