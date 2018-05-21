Prague's ANO confirms Nacher as its municipal election leader
Prague, May 19 (CTK) - The Prague regional organisation of the ANO movement confirmed Patrik Nacher as its leader in the autumn election to the Prague Assembly at its meeting on Saturday, Martin Vodicka, assistant to Prague Mayor Adriana Krnacova (ANO), has told CTK.
The delegates to the regional conference approved the list of candidates for the municipal election in Prague on Saturday, by the viotes of more than 90 percent.
Krnacova announced previously that she would not seek re-election and would leave politics completely. She said she would like to remain a rank-and file member.
Other top positions on the ANO lists of candidates are filled by deputy and former finance minister Ivan Pilny, Prague assemblywoman Marcela Plesnikova, Prague councillor Karel Grabein Prochazka and assemblyman Radomir Nepil
"It will be a challenge to me to be defending the victory in Prague, along with the other ANO candidates," Nacher said.
Krnacova also supported Nacher as her successor in her letter addressed to the ANO members in April.
TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) announced a joint list of candidates in Prague. STAN's election leader will be lawyer Hana Marvanova, while TOP 09 is yet to choose its leader. Its chairman Jiri Pospisil has expressed interest in contesting the post.
Pirates' election leader in Prague will be Zdenka Hriba. The Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) will be led by Jan Wolf and the Communists (KSCM) by Marta Semelova.
Besides, the movement Prague to Itself wants to run in the municipal election. Its main face is Prague 7 Mayor Jan Cizinsky, who therefore suspended his membership of the KDU-CSL.
ANO won the previous municipal election in Prague in the autumn of 2014, gaining 17 seats in the 65-seat Prague Assembly.
It was followed by TOP 09, which ruled in Prague before, with 16 mandates. The Three-party Coalition, comprised of the Greens, the KDU-CSL and STAN, the Civic Democrats (ODS) and the Social Democrats (CSSD) won eight mandates each. Pirates and the Communists have four seats each.
The coalition of ANO, the CSSD and the three-party alliance have governed in Prague since the election.
