Gallery's first mobile application presents medieval art
Prague, May 21 (CTK) - The Prague-seated National Gallery (NG) has launched its first mobile application offering an interactive viewing of selected panel paintings from the NG's exhibition of medieval art, NG curator Stepanka Chlumska has told media.
The application offers audios and videos highlighting the motifs, authorship and the creative process of the works of art that rank among the rarest in the NG's collections.
It enables the users to look under the surface of the paintings to see their layers that are otherwise invisible and acquaint themselves with the preparatory drawings the painters made on the wooden panels.
"This is very impressive, showing the changes the painters made [during their work] and presenting the habits and quality of individual masters' workshops," Chlumska said.
The application shows the oldest panel paintings linked to the workshops of the 14th-century Gothic Master of Vyssi Brod, Master of the Trebon Altarpiece and Master Theodorik, and also some late Gothic and early Renaissance paintings from the workshops of the early 15th-century masters of the St George's and Litomerice altarpieces and the artist known as the Master IW.
"The application enables new views on the well-known works of arts that were made in the Czech Crown Lands in the course of more than two centuries," Chlumska said.
The application is available for free on App Store and Google Play.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurace Stodola House (What's Up Prague) Monday, May 21
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (21.05.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.