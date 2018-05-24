Babis, US investors talk about business cooperation
Prague, May 23 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday discussed economic cooperation with representatives of 11 U.S. firms from the American-Central European Business Association (ACEBA) who are on a business mission to Prague these days, the Government Office said.
"The ACEBA is an association of American companies that are interested in Central and East Europe. This is the first mission of the association to the Czech Republic. Its task is to tell possible American investors about the business advantages and cooperation with the Czech Republic," Babis's spokeswoman Barbora Peterova said.
The ACEBA announced the formation of the American-Czech Business Council at the meeting with Babis on Wednesday. This body is to enhance U.S.-Czech trade and investment.
On Thursday, the ACEBA representatives will meet President Milos Zeman at Prague Castle. They will have meetings with other Czech officials as well.
The ACEBA includes the Lockheed Martin aerospace company, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) agricultural giant, Amgen pharmaceutical company, Medtronic medical devices producer, Phillip Morris International tobacco company and Westinghouse electric corporation.
In 2017, Czech companies exported goods worth almost 88 billion crowns into the USA. Regarding the future of trade between Europe and the USA, there has recently been tension due to the announced protective measures of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurace Stodola House (What's Up Prague) Monday, May 21
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (21.05.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.