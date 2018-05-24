Local, Senate elections to be held Oct. 5-6
Prague, May 23 (CTK) - The local elections will be held in the Czech Republic on October 5-6, along with the first round of the elections to one-third of the Senate as President Milos Zeman called this date on Wednesday, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told CTK.
The election date must yet be countersigned by PM Andrej Babis.
Parties and movements as well as independent candidates will have time until July 31 to put up and submit their candidacies for local elections.
The deadline for nominations for senators in the 27 Senate wards to be contested out of the 81 expires on the same date.
Last time, the Czech local elections took place on October 10-11, 2014, so this year they had to be held at the beginning of the first October weekend at the latest, which Zeman chose as the election date.
The president must call the election 90 days before it is held at the latest. Zeman had the deadline at the beginning of July.
The elections to local authorities must be held within 30 days before the four-year term of local representatives expires. The same rules apply to the Senate elections.
