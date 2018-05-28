Do what you can, where you are, with what you have
Things to Think About
By Pepper de Callier
Theodore Roosevelt's words epitomize the open-eyed acceptance of reality and the determination to act. This, as opposed to agonizing over limitations and wishing for better circumstances, is what separates the leaders from the led.
Good luck on your journey!
About the Author: Founder and Executive Director of Prague Leadership Institute, which was named “Best Corporate Leadership Coach Europe—2015”, by U.K. based Corporate Vision, Pepper de Callier, is one of the most respected senior executive coaches and authorities on leadership in Europe. Learn more about him at www.pragueleadershipinstitute.com / decallier.com
