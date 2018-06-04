Albert Einstein: Creativity is intelligence having fun
I am often touched by the down-to-earth nature of this man who was such a towering intellect. This is one of those quotes that has aged well and is as relevant today as it was in the early 20th century. Its relevance today is that it addresses one of the most significant challenges a leader faces—the engagement of their workforce.
It’s all about the “having fun” part. This is what an engaged employee feels when they are valued and doing things that challenge them, for enterprises and people they believe in. Being able to release the creativity in a workforce, in a way that is natural and genuine for a leader, is the Holy Grail of leadership today.
Good luck on your journey!
About the Author: Founder and Executive Director of Prague Leadership Institute, which was named “Best Corporate Leadership Coach Europe—2015”, by U.K. based Corporate Vision, Pepper de Callier, is one of the most respected senior executive coaches and authorities on leadership in Europe. Learn more about him at www.pragueleadershipinstitute.com / decallier.com
