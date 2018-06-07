Spiegel story wins Lorenzo Natali Media Prize
The European Commission recognized journalists with the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize. Eight prizes were given out at the European Development Days to journalists covering development issues.
Established in 1992, the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize is given to journalists from all over the world for outstanding works on development. For 2018 a special thematic prize for submissions related to the elimination of violence against women and girls was given out.
European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica said the winning journalists went above and beyond in their work to bring us closer to stories that deserve to be told and solutions that deserve to be shared. “They open our eyes to the struggles of others, including numerous women and girls around the globe, and ensure that they do not go ignored. Their impressive work helps us to create a better world for all,” he said.
Their is a Grand Prize and the Thematic Prize, plus regional prizes for Africa, the Arab World and Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe. The junior prize is for authors up to 26, and the senior category is for anyone older.
There were 620 applicants, but not all of the prizes were given out as in same categories none of the entries met a high enough standard.
There were no winners in either category this year for Latin America and the Caribbean. The Grand Prize as well as the senior prize for Europe went to Verena Töpper for her story Blood Sisters, which was published in Spiegel Online. It was about women in developing countries who have to miss school due to the lack of sanitary napkins. This results in lower grades and then poor job prospects. A group of women in Kenya is trying to break this cycles with reusable menstrual cups.
Töpper was unable to attend the ceremony but thanked people via a video link, and talked about the taboo surrounding discussions of menstruation.
The Thematic Prize went to Achille Fatondji of Benin, who wrote a story called Female Genital Mutilation in Decline in Benin, Spotlight on the Struggles Waged. His report used archival material as well as interviews with victims, doctors, officials and others.
The junior prize for Europe went to Ahmer Khan of India, who reported on education for Radio France International (RFI). His story, called A School Under Metro Bridge Teaches Delhi Children, was about a man who created a school in the slums to give children a better chance. Khan said the man who started the school was himself uneducated, but now some of the first students are taking state exams.
The junior prize for Africa went to Karim Dini Osman Ridwan of Ghana for his report The Price of Thirst, about the water crisis in Ghana. Jury member Mary Harper, a BBC World Service Africa editor, said giving him the award was a “no brainer.”
In his acceptance speech, Ridwan said water was a human right. He also urged journalists so go out into the hinterland and simply talk to people.
The senior prize for the Arab World and Middle East went to Andrew Mambondiyani for Beira: Mozambique's Second Largest City Is Sinking, which was published by Al Jazeera. He said that climate change is real, and journalists had to convince people who still thought it was a hoax.
Parth Nikhil of India won the junior prize for Asia and the Pacific with Cutting Cane for 2,000 Hours, published by People's Archive of Rural India. He examined the lives of migrant sugarcane workers.
The senior prize for that region went to Chitrangada Choudhury of India for Guardians of the Grain, published by The Hindu. She sought to break the cliches about rural people as “poor and backwards,” and instead show that had important skills for sustainable development and also protected the world’s agricultural heritage. Many types of seeds for rice have been lost due to shortsighted policies from groups that did not listen to the local populations, she added.
The awards are named for Lorenzo Natali, who served as vice president and a member of the European Commission for 12 years. He was responsible for international cooperation and development between 1985 and 1989. He was a strong defender of freedom of expression, democracy, human rights and development.
- Login to post comments
Cyprus Airways - Welcome to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
PRAGUE PASS, everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.