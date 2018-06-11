Monday, 11 June 2018

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
11 June 2018

"Vision without action is a daydream. Action without vision is a nightmare."
Japanese Proverb

I am often asked what I think the differences are between different cultures when it comes to leadership. While I admit there are some, to me, there are many more things that we all have in common, and this quote, a Japanese proverb, is a wonderful example. It's simple, it's eloquent, to the point, and it is the essence of cross-cultural common sense.

Good luck on your journey!

About the Author: Pepper de Callier, Founder and Executive Director of Prague Leadership Institute, which was named "Best Corporate Leadership Coach Europe—2015", by U.K. based Corporate Vision, Pepper de Callier, is one of the most respected senior executive coaches and authorities on leadership in Europe. Learn more about him at www.pragueleadershipinstitute.com / decallier.com