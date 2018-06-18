Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it."
--George Bernard Shaw, playwright and the only person to win both an Academy Award and a Nobel Prize.
A controversial and sometimes contentious playwright, George Bernard Shaw was a giant intellect and talent, often viewed as second only to Shakespeare. His work, like Shakespeare’s, served as witness to his peerless insights into human nature. I have long been attracted to Shaw’s common-sense view of the world and his wonderful way of expressing it. One can almost visualize the slack-jawed look on the face of the former as the success of the latter is pointed out in this quote.
Good luck on your journey!
About the Author: Pepper de Callier, Founder and Executive Director of Prague Leadership Institute, which was named "Best Corporate Leadership Coach Europe—2015", by U.K. based Corporate Vision, Pepper de Callier, is one of the most respected senior executive coaches and authorities on leadership in Europe. Learn more about him at www.pragueleadershipinstitute.com / decallier.com
