Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
A recent study conducted at George Washington University showed that listening can influence up to 40% of a leader's job performance.
What makes this study especially interesting for me is the fact that in my work with leaders, this is by far one of the most common complaints about them. Personal drive, pressure from superiors, competition, and any number of things that create stress in the life of a leader have the unfortunate effect of causing them to want to further exert their control. I say unfortunate, because in the vast majority of instances, it causes them to withdraw and not to listen to others—others who can offer valuable insights which could lead to a more desirable outcome. I realize that to many this sounds counter-intuitive, but this study’s finding is powerful in many ways, not just to the leader, but to the sense of inclusion, cohesion, and team spirit it engenders in those who look to the leader for direction. That is what 21st century leadership is all about.
Good luck on your journey!
About the Author: Pepper de Callier, Founder and Executive Director of Prague Leadership Institute, which was named "Best Corporate Leadership Coach Europe—2015", by U.K. based Corporate Vision, Pepper de Callier, is one of the most respected senior executive coaches and authorities on leadership in Europe. Learn more about him at www.pragueleadershipinstitute.com / decallier.com
- Login to post comments
Kočár z Vídně - Austrian Restaurant (WHAT'S UP PRAGUE)
WHAT'S UP PRAGUE: If you ever have been in Austria, you know about Wiener Schnitzel, Apfelstrudel or Almdudler. But did you know, there is a restaurant in Prague, right next to Charles bridge specializing in traditional Austrian food? ... join Anna on her trip into the world of Austrian specialities. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.