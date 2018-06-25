Tuesday, 26 June 2018

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
25 June 2018

A recent study conducted at George Washington University showed that listening can influence up to 40% of a leader's job performance.

What makes this study especially interesting for me is the fact that in my work with leaders, this is by far one of the most common complaints about them. Personal drive, pressure from superiors, competition, and any number of things that create stress in the life of a leader have the unfortunate effect of causing them to want to further exert their control. I say unfortunate, because in the vast majority of instances, it causes them to withdraw and not to listen to others—others who can offer valuable insights which could lead to a more desirable outcome. I realize that to many this sounds counter-intuitive, but this study’s finding is powerful in many ways, not just to the leader, but to the sense of inclusion, cohesion, and team spirit it engenders in those who look to the leader for direction. That is what 21st century leadership is all about.

Good luck on your journey!

About the Author: Pepper de Callier, Founder and Executive Director of Prague Leadership Institute, which was named "Best Corporate Leadership Coach Europe—2015", by U.K. based Corporate Vision, Pepper de Callier, is one of the most respected senior executive coaches and authorities on leadership in Europe. Learn more about him at www.pragueleadershipinstitute.com / decallier.com