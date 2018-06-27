Babiš: Hamáček, not Poche to head Foreign Ministry
Prague, June 26 (CTK) - Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) presumes that instead of Miroslav Poche, proposed by the Social Democrats (CSSD) but rejected by President Milos Zeman, Social Democrat leader Jan Hamacek will be temporarily entrusted with the Foreign Ministry on June 27, Babis said on Tuesday.
Some Social Democrats say in such a case Babis should file a competence lawsuit against Zeman.
Babis said he could not see any reason for this.
Babis has passed a list of proposed ministers to Zeman, including Poche, although he is rejected by Zeman and the Communists (KSCM) on whose backing the government in the making must rely.
"I have fulfilled my commitment within the agreement with the CSSD. I presume that there will be the temporary alternative in which Hamacek is to be entrusted with heading the Foreign Ministry," Babis said.
He said he could not see any reason to start a competence complaint at the Constitutional Court in such a case.
Last week, Zeman recommended to Poche that he should not seek the post of foreign minister due to what he called his positive attitude to migration and corruption allegations.
On Friday, Zeman had a meeting with Poche, which did not change Zeman's mind.
Poche told Czech Radio the result of the meeting had been given beforehand because three minutes after it, he received a press release on it.
Some critics say Zeman rejects Poche because he supported his rival in the presidential election, Jiri Drahos.
Babis's government is to be appointed on the Remembrance of the Communist Victims Day.
Babis said the appointment had originally been scheduled for July 4. "This has changed. I think this is just a coincidence. I cannot see any evil intention in this," he added.
