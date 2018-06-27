Zeman discusses judiciary with top court chairmen
Prague, June 26 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman and chairmen of the Constitutional Court (US), the Supreme Court (NS) and the Supreme Administrative Court (NSS) discussed general judiciary questions at their meeting on Tuesday, US chairman Pavel Rychetsky has told journalists.
Rychetsky and NSS chairman Josef Baxa said no personnel questions had been examined.
The meeting was also attended by NS chairman Pavel Samal.
Rychetsky said it was a good thing that Zeman was relatively well informed about the questions of the judiciary.
"We were trying to complement his viewpoint by that from our side," he added.
They discussed whether the four-tier judiciary system was the optimal model and whether the new government, to be formed by Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO and the Social Democrats, could bring any changes to the judiciary.
"We were happy that Zeman supports the establishment of an institution in the form of the supreme judiciary council that might be a partner of other powers in the state," Rychetsky said.
Baxa said they had also spoken about the choice of judges, especially at the start of their career.
"Whether some failures are caused by the low age of the candidates for the posts in the judiciary, whether it is high time to adopt a different model when the people will be chosen who some professional or moral background given, say, by their 20-year practice," he added.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Kočár z Vídně - Austrian Restaurant (WHAT'S UP PRAGUE)
WHAT'S UP PRAGUE: If you ever have been in Austria, you know about Wiener Schnitzel, Apfelstrudel or Almdudler. But did you know, there is a restaurant in Prague, right next to Charles bridge specializing in traditional Austrian food? ... join Anna on her trip into the world of Austrian specialities. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.