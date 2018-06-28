British actor Pattinson to be awarded at Karlovy Vary festival
Karlovy Vary, West Bohemia, June 27 (CTK) - British actor Robert Pattinson, 32, popular from The Twilight vampire saga, will visit the 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and receive the award of its President Jiri Bartoska at the closing ceremony on July 7, the organisers told reporters on Wednesday.
Apart from the main role in the film adaptations of the Twilight novels by Stephenie Meyer, Pattinson appeared, for instance, in Harry Potter films in the role of Cedric Diggory as well as in other American films, such as Remember Me (2010) and Water for Elephants (2011). Last year, the Cannes film festival presented Good Time (2017) U.S. crime drama where he was playing the lead role.
Pattinson also introduced The Rover (2017), an Australian dystopian drama, at the Karlovy Vary festival in 2014.
Apart from Pattinson, New Zealander director Taika Waititi and producer Carthew Neal, who are shooting the Jojo Rabbit film in the Czech Republic, will attend the gala opening of the Karlovy Vary festival to be held in this West Bohemian spa town on June 29.
Another announced guest, British director Terry Gilliam, a member of the Monty Python's Flying Circus group, will present his new film called The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, accompanied by Portuguese actress Joana Ribeiro.
The organisers announced previously that the main star visiting this year's festival would be Oscar-winning U.S. actor, scriptwriter, director and producer Tim Robbins.
Another festival guest will be Canadian actress Anna Paquin, who won an Oscar at the age of 11 for her child role in The Piano (1993), directed by Jane Campion, making her the second-youngest Academy Award winner in history.
U.S. actor Caleb Landry Jones will open the world premiere of To the Night American drama, selected for the main competition in Karlovy Vary.
Producer John Lesher, who won Oscar for Birdman starring Michael Keaton, will also visit the festival along with another Oscar-winning producer Greg Shapiro, awarded for The Hurt Locker (2008) directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who will return to Karlovy Vary for the fourth time.
The Karlovy Vary festival will present 182 films this year. Most of them will be screened at least three times, artistic director Karel Och said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
