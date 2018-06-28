Slavonic Studies Summer School to start soon
Prague, June 27 (CTK) - Some 140 foreigners from roughly 40 countries interested in Czech culture will attend this year's Slavonic Studies Summer School in Prague in July, Vaclav Hajek, the spokesman for the organising Charles University (UK), told journalists on Wednesday.
The summer school starts on July 27 and lasts until August 24, 2018.
This year, it is held for the 62nd times, Hajek said.
The summer meeting of Bohemian studies scholars will primarily offer a variegated academic programme with a number of language courses, seminars and lectures.
The foreigners will also be acquainted with the language of Czech journalists and the modern Czech folklore.
They will be shown a theatrical piece on the establishment of Czechoslovakia.
There will be also thematic walks in Prague, a club of Czech films and sports activities.
Svata Skodova, the director of the UK Institute of Czech Studies, said the contribution of the summer school was not only from the sphere of education.
Within it, foreigners establish friendly contacts with their colleagues from the whole world, which sustains their further interest in the field of study, enhancing the chance that they would be devoted to it even later, Skodova said.
"They will be translators of Czech literature, founders of Czech culture centres and real cultural ambassadors of our country," Skodova said.
"Such cultural missions are of vital importance for such a relatively small language as Czech," she added.
The students of the summer school will be able to take part in an international symposium on Czech as a foreign language, scheduled for August 14-17.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Kočár z Vídně - Austrian Restaurant (WHAT'S UP PRAGUE)
WHAT'S UP PRAGUE: If you ever have been in Austria, you know about Wiener Schnitzel, Apfelstrudel or Almdudler. But did you know, there is a restaurant in Prague, right next to Charles bridge specializing in traditional Austrian food? ... join Anna on her trip into the world of Austrian specialities. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.