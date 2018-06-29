Police raiding prominent Prague hospitals over fraud suspicion
Prague, June 28 (CTK) - The state attorney's office filed corruption, blackmail and public procurement fraud charges against five people and one firm in connection with a police raid in the Na Frantisku and Na Bulovce hospitals in Prague on Thursday, high state attorney Lenka Bradacova has said on a web page.
The detectives detained the director of the Na Bulovce hospital who has been heading it since the end of April.
The server iROZHLAS.cz said the police had also intervened against Andrea Vrbovska, a former director of the Na Bulovce hospital, dismissed in January.
The checking touched upon other places in the Czech Republic, too, relating evidently to health companies, the server said.
Bradacova said the police had made home searches as well as searches in non-residential buildings on Thursday.
"The criminal prosecution has been so far started against five individuals and one lawyer's firm for the crimes of bribe-taking, attempted blackmail, fraudulent advantage in procurement and bribery," Bradacova said.
Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the police action at the Na Bulovce hospital was not surprising.
Vojtech said the police action had confirmed his suspicions, due to which he made personnel changes in the hospitals some time ago.
The server iRozhlas said the police had also intervened in the seat of the company HTS Corporate Group in Prague on Thursday.
