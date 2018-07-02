Justice Minister Malá inaugurated, dismisses plagiarism challenge
Prague, June 29 (CTK) - New Justice Minister Tatana Mala, whom Prime Minister Andrej Babis (both ANO) inaugurated at her office again dismissed the possible plagiarism in her thesis at a press conference after her inauguration on Friday
Babis said the plagiarism case was a campaign against his new cabinet. He supported Mala whom he inaugurated as the last minister of his cabinet on Friday.
Babis said Mala hard-working, energetic and communicative.
Mala said her work was accepted by the university and she defended it at her final examination.
Mala graduated in law at the private Pan-European University in Bratislava. The university declared on Friday that her thesis was pass the system for uncovering plagiarism and was classified as original. According to available information, the Slovak university's system did not work with Czech sources, however.
The opposition Civic Democrats (ODS) on Friday called on Babis not to instal Mala as justice minister.
The public broadcaster Czech Radio (CRo) said the system uncovering frauds has found a repeated concurrence with Internet contributions and the work by a different author in Mala's thesis from 2011.
Czech media also challenged the quality of the Pan-European university and Mala's required practice as an assistant in a law office. Mala again dismissed the doubts on Friday.
Some politicians said Mala will be in a conflict of interest because her partner had an insolvency business.
Mala told journalists her priorities would be amendments to the Penal Code and the insolvency law, speeding up court proceedings and more communication in the judiciary.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Restaurant Praha @ Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
PRAGUE PASS, everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.